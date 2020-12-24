Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post $138.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

LESL traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.60. 6,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,598. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last three months.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

