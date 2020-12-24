Analysts Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Matrix Service stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $23.24.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Matrix Service by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Matrix Service by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

