Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT at $9.06

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several research analysts have commented on AETUF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.79. 30,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.75. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.