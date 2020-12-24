Analysts Set Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Target Price at $6.50

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 416,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,292. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $985.71 million for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,309.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 859,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,985,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 370,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

