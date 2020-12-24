Analysts Set Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) PT at $41.50

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

CAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.32. 10,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,953. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $526.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Camden National by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camden National by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Camden National by 5.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden National by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

