Analysts Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Target Price at $5.19

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,557. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $771.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

