Analysts Set Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT at $86.00

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. William Blair cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $102.00 to $106.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

DNKN remained flat at $$106.48 during midday trading on Friday. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

