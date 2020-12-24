Analysts Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target at $96.60

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $774,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,801.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,853,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,816 shares of company stock valued at $46,056,675. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 489,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,837. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

