Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Price Target at $15.31

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on WES. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 25,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

