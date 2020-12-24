Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lyft (LYFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With coronavirus confining people to their homes, Lyft’s operations are significantly hurt due to low ride volumes. Revenues dropped 30.9% in the first nine months of 2020 due to fall in Active Riders and Revenue per Active Rider. The company’s fourth-quarter performance is also expected to reflect this softness in ride volumes. Spike in coronavirus cases in the United States and the resulting re-imposition of restrictions have weighed on the company’s expectations for fourth-quarter revenues. Notably, the going has been tough for Lyft ever since it went public on Mar 29, 2019, as it incurred huge losses in each of the quarters. This is partly the reason behind its shares underperforming the industry in a year’s time. However, Lyft’s cost-cutting measures to offset the coronavirus-led challenges are encouraging.”

12/7/2020 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

12/3/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $49.00 to $60.00.

12/3/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $49.00 to $60.00.

12/1/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $41.00 to $50.00.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $33.00 to $37.00.

11/11/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $39.00.

11/10/2020 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $49.00 to $44.00.

11/5/2020 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

LYFT traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $48.88. 62,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833,410. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.27. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 878,047 shares of company stock worth $43,359,252 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

