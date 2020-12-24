Analyzing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A Donegal Group 6.71% 10.77% 2.50%

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Donegal Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.09 -$28.60 million N/A N/A Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.51 $47.15 million $1.01 14.10

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Donegal Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Donegal Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Donegal Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

