Analyzing Ivivi Technologies (OTCMKTS:IVVI) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Ivivi Technologies (OTCMKTS:IVVI) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ivivi Technologies and Edap Tms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms $50.23 million 2.96 $1.69 million $0.06 85.50

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Ivivi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ivivi Technologies and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms -4.03% -11.54% -5.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Ivivi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ivivi Technologies and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivivi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.09%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Ivivi Technologies.

About Ivivi Technologies

Ivivi Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialize of proprietary electrotherapeutic technologies for the non-invasive treatment of acute and chronic disorders of soft tissue. The company was founded on March 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer. It also provides disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, markets, manufactures, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. This segment offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals; and Endo-UP platform, manages urinary stones, as well as Sonolith i-sys. It also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; maintenance services; and distributes urodynamic products and urology lasers. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

