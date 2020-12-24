Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading Up 6.9%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 134,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 281,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

