API3 (API3) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.30 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $32.80 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00010077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00136905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.00674722 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00151840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00370229 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095748 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.