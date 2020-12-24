Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,923 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $207,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

