Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s share price rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 1,000,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 808,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

AAOI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

