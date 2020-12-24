AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,053 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Neenah worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 425.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 84.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 332.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 1.48. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $72.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neenah, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

NP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

