AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 127,308 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 121,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SSD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,935 shares of company stock worth $1,653,312. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

