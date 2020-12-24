AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,638,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,582 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

