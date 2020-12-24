AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 79.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,602 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.