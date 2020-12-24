AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 37,969 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,969 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $336.48 million, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Veritiv news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

