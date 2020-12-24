AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 69,877 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,877 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OneSpan by 52.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $873.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. BidaskClub lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

