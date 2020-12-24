Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Up 6.6%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.00. 5,854,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 1,162,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUV. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $491.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 491,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $437,100. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 515.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 313,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $840,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

