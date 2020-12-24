Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Cut to “Sell” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

