Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

ARNGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.