Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

ARVN stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

