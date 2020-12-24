Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $188.65

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.65 and last traded at $188.65, with a volume of 3310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.50.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

