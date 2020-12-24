Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Million

Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to post sales of $1.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 million. Aspira Women’s Health also reported sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year sales of $4.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 million to $4.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.62 million, with estimates ranging from $5.63 million to $7.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of AWH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.44. 10,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,524. The company has a market capitalization of $670.31 million, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

