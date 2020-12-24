Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Trading 1% Higher

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. 17,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 21,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Assure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

