ATLANT Price Tops $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, ATLANT has traded up 46% against the dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $108.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00333806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

