Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Stock Price Up ∞

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) rose ∞ on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 810,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 620,158 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$690.60 million and a P/E ratio of 22.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.92.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGB)

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

