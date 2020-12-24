Atossa Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,552% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.53.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

