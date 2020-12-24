Auctus (AUC) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $15,222.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00331888 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00031179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,229,285 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

