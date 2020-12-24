Aurora Cannabis (ACB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

12/17/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.56.

11/16/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/11/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/10/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/9/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

10/28/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.50 to $3.60. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

Shares of ACB opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.54.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

