Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv is fast tracking its product launches, which are expected to boost long term prospects of the firm. Significant cost cut measures undertaken by Autoliv is aiding its margins and boosting liquidity profile. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and expected to result into significant savings in 2020 and 2021.The company also fares well on the FCF parameter. However, rising cases of coronavirus in United States of America and Europe are likely to have a negative impact on Autoliv’s earnings and revenues. The company expects net sales to decline 14.5% year over year in 2020. Rising debt levels and soaring raw material costs are also playing spoilsports. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Autoliv stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Autoliv by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

