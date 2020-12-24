Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 1,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

