Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Shares Gap Down to $136.00

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.00, but opened at $131.50. Avation PLC (AVAP.L) shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 10,180 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.35.

About Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.