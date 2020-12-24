Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVYA. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Avaya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.31.

AVYA stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Research analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth about $157,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

