Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71. 21,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 5,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

