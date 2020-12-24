B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Up to $37.50

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.50, but opened at $40.00. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 44,676 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.12. The stock has a market cap of £51.09 million and a PE ratio of 37.27.

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) Company Profile (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

