Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

BCKIY stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.32. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

