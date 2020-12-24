Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.70. 11,699,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 4,007,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

