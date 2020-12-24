Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,716,346.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,282,499.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $339,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,424 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $724,989.20.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $85.02.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

