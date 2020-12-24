BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.88 Million

Analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post sales of $254.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.30 million and the lowest is $250.50 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $245.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE:BXS opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.33. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 418,338 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,533 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

