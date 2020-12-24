Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 169.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of BMO opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

