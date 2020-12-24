Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZUN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Baozun has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Baozun has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,544,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,646,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 5,187.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,898 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at about $83,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 69.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 752,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 14.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,823,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 228,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

