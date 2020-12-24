Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 25,000 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at $125,901,004.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00.

HGEN opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $5,320,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

