BCE (NYSE:BCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,986,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,735,000 after buying an additional 87,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,781,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,355,000 after buying an additional 662,858 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BCE by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BCE by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

