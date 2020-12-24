Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Trading Up 2.5%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 28,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 72,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

About Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

