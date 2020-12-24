Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$11.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It principally explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's primary project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

